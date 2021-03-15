WATCH: Insane CNN Panel Says Tucker Carlson is “Deadly” Because of His Opinions

Watch as this INSANE panel of CNN personalities tries to tell you that Tucker Carlson is “deadly” because of his opinions.

“I hear a lot about that like why are we giving him further airtime. I think it’s important to put the stake down, your analogy between Trump and Tucker is an F1, primarily for two reasons. Hatred and Lies.”

But wait there’s more, the crazies weren’t done.

“This entertainment value of Tucker Carlson is deadly, and Fox News should be ashamed of it.”

WATCH the insanely triggered liberals below, and give it a share 🙂

