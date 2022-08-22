News

WATCH! InfoWars Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message to President Trump

Brick Tamland August 21, 2022 No Comments

Alex Jones has left an important emergency video message for President Donald J. Trump.

Alex Jones lays out how Donald Trump can correct his past mistakes concerning the deadly Covid vaccines.

Alex Jones delivers an emergency message to former President Donald Trump to admit he was misled about the experimental vaccines and come out vehemently against Big Pharma and the CDC’s insidious promotion of them during the COVID crisis.

Watch the full video below:

WATCH:

