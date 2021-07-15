WATCH! Independent Journalist is Arrested by Cuban Forces in the Middle of an Interview

A site that is coming soon to the United States of America. An independent journalist who was in Cuba conducting an interview with a news outlet in Spain was arrested and detained.

Cuban state security forces detain independent journalist @DinaStars_ as she she was being interviewed live on TV by @martaflich of Spain. She has been covering the protests.

Here is the moment when Cuban state security forces attested independent journalist @Dinastars_.

She was detained while giving an interview live on television to a news outlet in Spain.

This is the moment that Cuban state security forces arrested @DinaStars_. https://t.co/HJH9lhNTUS — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

This is where America is headed if conservatives in our nation don’t wake up and start standing together against this level of tyranny.

Do you believe America is heading down this scary path?

