WATCH: Incumbent Democrat Senator Tiara Mack Twerks For Votes in Bikini on the Beach

A bizarre and sickening display by a Rhode Island Senator seeking re-election appeared to use sexual conduct to beg for votes over the holiday weekend.

Senator Tiara Mack, yes you heard that right, Senator for Rhode Island’s District 6 put out a video of herself “twerking: upside down in a bikini at the beach, then aiming the camera down at her body to her bare-bikini and bare chest and saying “vote for Senator Mack!”

Well, that’s one way to get your constituents attention, and sadly in 2022, it might just work. This country is a wreck of chaos and stupidity.

Pero que leches está pasando?🤦‍♀️La senadora estatal de Rhode Island, Tiara Mack (D), hizo este video alentando a la gente a votar por ella. También patrocinó un proyecto de ley para enseñar a los niños "educación sexual queer inclusiva basada en el placer". pic.twitter.com/vVLTIM3q8P — Unika💄 (@unikamix) July 6, 2022

Even Tucker Carlson took to his show to discuss Mack twerking.

Why are Democrats holding back the very talented Tiara Mack? pic.twitter.com/kNbFVdSVME — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 6, 2022

The incumbent Senator took to Twitter to laugh at those offended by her having a good time. Mack again took to Twitter, saying, “Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”

Are people too uptight as we head towards the most important election of our lifetimes? Is this the battle to pick and fight with for conservatives?

