WATCH: Incumbent Democrat Senator Tiara Mack Twerks For Votes in Bikini on the Beach

A bizarre and sickening display by a Rhode Island Senator seeking re-election appeared to use sexual conduct to beg for votes over the holiday weekend.
Senator Tiara Mack, yes you heard that right, Senator for Rhode Island’s District 6 put out a video of herself “twerking: upside down in a bikini at the beach, then aiming the camera down at her body to her bare-bikini and bare chest and saying “vote for Senator Mack!”
Well, that’s one way to get your constituents attention, and sadly in 2022, it might just work. This country is a wreck of chaos and stupidity.
Even Tucker Carlson took to his show to discuss Mack twerking.
The incumbent Senator took to Twitter to laugh at those offended by her having a good time. Mack again took to Twitter, saying, “Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”
Are people too uptight as we head towards the most important election of our lifetimes? Is this the battle to pick and fight with for conservatives?
U know even though this is disgusting and so very low class it’s not shocking bc this is the caliber of people we have in government. They just come in different sizes
I produce concerning $12,000-$15,000 monthly on the internet. It’s ample to serenely (eby-03) succeed my previous employments pay, notably considering I merely work around 10-13 hours weekly from home. i wont to be stunned but easy
it completely was once i attempted it duplicate to a lower place web………. http://payout11.tk