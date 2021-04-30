WATCH: In Frightening New Video, Antifa Doxes, Threatens to KILL Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Last week Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler took to video and plead with the community’s help to “unmask” Antifa.

Now the violence group Democrats call an idea, Antifa has doxxed Wheeler, along with terrorizing Portland with over a year of violence and destruction insurrectionist riots despite Joe Biden calling them an idea.

A frightening new terroristic video has now threatened the Mayors home and life.

“Ted, we are asking for the last time that you resign,” the video’s narrator says. “If you ignore this message outright, the destruction to your precious way of life is going to escalate. Blood is already on your hands, Ted. The next time, it may just be your own.”

Those last words have Wheeler’s clearly legible address superimposed over them.

Portland’s moronic city council defunded its police department. Crime, homicides especially have skyrocketed in the shattered city.

This is a developing story, and sure doesn’t feel like an idea anymore, does it.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...