WATCH: ‘I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white’ Boston Mayor Says in Speech

The Boston Mayor is a disgrace to mayors everywhere in America. She’s not only a racist, but a horrible person.

“I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white” she said at a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast.

Funny, she didn’t bring up the Asian hate crimes that are running rampant in America as Blacks beat up Asians everywhere, that never was mentioned, and the Boston Mayor is Asian. Absolutely sickening America.

They’re telling you it’s okay to be racist against White people, and its’ absolutely disgusting. Watch this sickening video below.

WATCH:

Do you think this was poor delivery, or was this a typical leftist innuendo that was used to get a jab in against White people?

