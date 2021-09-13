WATCH: Illinois Music Teacher Resigns After Calling Student ‘Piece of S**t’ for Wearing Mask Below Nose, Vows to ‘Become a Better Human Being’

An Illinois music teacher issued a resignation letter after a now-viral video shows him cursing out a high school students for incorrectly wearing their face mask. Yes folks, this is who’s teaching your children all across America, as 95% of high school teachers are liberals.

In the video, Scott Grigoletto, a former music teacher at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois can be heard yelling and threatening to call the police on a student. Yes, trigger warnings happening here America.

The text running across the video reads, “My friend had his mask under his nose, and this Karen went crazy, got up in his face and cuzed [sic] at him.”

Teacher calls student “piece of s***” and threatens to call the cops for taking his mask off: pic.twitter.com/NND9xoEmRe — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2021

“I’m not. Otherwise, I will call the police. I’m serious,” Grigoletto can be heard saying in the video.

“Oh, you’re serious?” the student replied.

“Yeah, I am serious, man. I have had enough of it. I knew you were gonna take off your mask the moment I turned the corner,” Grigoletto said. “So, enjoy … in-school suspension where you have to sit in a room with the military guy all day because you’re a piece of s**t.”

Glenbard North’s Principal John Mensik issued a statement claiming that the teacher was being “investigated,” though Grigoletto appears to have resigned before the investigation could yield any results.

“You may have seen, or heard of, a video regarding a Glenbard North student and staff member,” Mensik said. “Please know that this situation is being investigated. I ask that you trust that we will handle this situation in an appropriate manner. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone for cooperation in following our mask requirement.”

Grigoletto issued an apology letter that reads:

To My Students and Colleagues, First, I would like to apologize to all of you and express my regret over my actions and words last week. As an educator, part of my job is serving as a role model to my students, and in that moment, I fell short. Because of this and in the best interest of my students, myself, and the school, I am resigning from my position. It has and will always be my greatest honor to have worked with such amazing, kind, intelligent, and caring humans as all of you are. Every day, I was inspired by every single one of you, and I will keep all of your words and kindness in my heart on my journey of self-improvement to become a better human being. The community that has been fostered by you all here is something incredibly unique and magical, and each and every one of you has infinite potential. Please learn from my mistakes: do not act on emotion; be kind to all; and know that you cannot pour from an empty cup. I know you will all accomplish something amazing, and I can’t wait to see all you achieve and put out into the world. I am not sure where the world will take me next, but I’ll be making art on my way there. I’m so incredibly proud of all you, I feel so incredibly lucky that I was able to make music with you. Always Rooting For You, Scott Grigoletto

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...