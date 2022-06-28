WATCH: “I thought you were better than CNN,” Kari Lake DESTROYS Fox’s Bret Baier in Heated Interview

What happened tonight between Brett Baier and what Fox News tried to do to attack Trump endorsed front runner for the governorship of Arizona Kari Lake is absolutely disgusting. It was a hit attempt and it failed miserably.

Bret Baier asks Kari Lake about attending shows of a Drag Queen for 20 years, not realizing that her points are that children have no purpose being involved in a drag show.

“I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election, you failed to talk about that.”

“I’m happy to address it, but I’m a little disappointed in Fox, I thought you were a little better than CNN.”

Baier: “Mockingly snickers”

Lake: “This is a person who I covered for decades, for decades, 20 years, and he’s never been in my home. He says he’s been in my home for a drag show, that’s ludicrous! He’s never been in my home, he’s lied. We tried to serve him defamation papers. He’s so shady we can’t even track him down because he’s not welcome at the places he works.”

Baier: “I don’t want to ask these questions, I asked you to address them.”

Lake: “I think you do want to ask them, but what you don’t want to ask about 2,000 Mules. I think you do want to ask about this. This is absolutely ludicrous. I’m talking about drag shows in schools, this is what triggered this man. Someone who goes to drag shows with female impersonators is one thing, we don’t want our tax money going into drag shows at schools.”

Lake continued the assault: “I’m really appalled that you would spend time on a story like this.”

WATCH:

Kari Lake just incinerated Bret Baier and exposed Fox News in a heated nearly 10 minute interview.



"I am really disappointed in Fox, I thought you were better than CNN" pic.twitter.com/vEQ0TWQ7eO — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 27, 2022

You can see the full video below as well!

