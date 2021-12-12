News

WATCH! Hunter Films GIANT Gator in Georgia Woods From Deer Stand

Brick Tamland December 11, 2021 No Comments

In one of the most insane videos you’ll see this Christmas Season, a hunter filmed a massive gator wandering through the woods of Georgia while he was deer hunting.

It’s true you never know what you’re going to see while out hunting, sometimes I’ve seen a bear, sometimes even wild turkeys when it’s not turkey season, but a gator is a first for many, including me.

According to Georgia News Outdoors, a Macon County bowhunter got quite a surprise last month when a very large alligator wandered by his deer stand.

Mike Dupree was bowhunting the third week of November when he noticed the huge reptile making its appearance.

Dupree was almost a mile from the Flint River and a retention pond where alligators, including one estimated at 13 feet long, are known to reside.

Dupree says he heard something coming and, anticipating a deer, tightened his grip on his bow. Instead, the large alligator lumped along before lying down in a corn pile.

Before dark, the gator got up, and instead of heading back toward the pond, moved towards Dupree’s truck, making for a nerve wracking walk out of the woods after dark.

WATCH:

