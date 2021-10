As you know earlier this week the tyrants over at General Electric announced they would require all U.S.-based workers to be vaccinated against the Wuhan Flu.

GE cited requirements that federal contractors and their employers must be vaccinated, a G.E. spokeswoman said.

However in South Carolina, hundreds of workers walked off the job to protest.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Employee’s at Lockheed Martin & General Electric Stage “Walkout” To Protest Vaccine Mandate (Greenville, South Carolina) pic.twitter.com/iyHHKmcPk4 — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) October 21, 2021

This is what it takes to fight back against tyranny and to stand for your rights! Share this around patriots, and give these heroes a hand!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...