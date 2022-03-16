WATCH: How Sad Are These People to Push Woke Sexual Agenda on Children? Details Inside

You can’t make up how desperate insane liberals and the insane LGBTQ community are to push their sexual agenda off on children in America.

That’s right, they are still pissed off about Florida passing legislation that won’t allow you to teach sexual education or transgenderism to kids grades Kindergarten through Third grade. You know, because 5 to 10 year olds should totally be learning about this. Yes, I’m being sarcastic.

This is a liberal teacher expressing how he thinks he should be able to push his sexuality and preferences off on young children, and it’s absolutely disgusting.

Imagine being so upset that you can’t teach sex and transgender things to young kids that you make a Tik Tok video about it. Just imagine.

Thanks to our friends at Libs of Tik Tok for sharing.

WATCH:

They are so desperate to push their sexual agenda on kids. It’s sad and pathetic pic.twitter.com/ngHFxhWQ0a — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2022

