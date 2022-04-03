WATCH: Horrific Video of Cartel Violence Near America Emerges in US-Mexico Border Town After Drug Kingpin is Arrested

In video the Biden administration and radical Democrats do not want Americans to see, the Cartel on our southern borders is painting a picture that looks more like the war in Afghanistan than the US-Mexico border.

According to Border Report, rival cartel gunmen started fighting in the city with gunshots and even a grenade explosion hammering the city in response to a police capture of a drug cartel kingpin.

Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.

A State Department spokesperson told Border Report Monday afternoon the department “is aware of reports of gunfire and an exploded grenade at the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo and gunfire in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo.”

Going on to describe that violent outbreak’s causes of the violence, Border Report noted:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose hometown is Laredo, Texas, across the border from Nuevo Laredo, told Border Report the violence was triggered because “one group is not happy because they got their leader and the other two groups are saying ‘Is there a vacuum here because we might need to come in?’”

[…]Cuellar told Border Report that the arrest of the cartel leader by SEDENA (Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional) or the Mexican army, triggered the fighting among at least three drug cartels.

The Sun gave more details on that leadership vacuum and its cause, reporting that:

The violence erupted after Juan Gerardo Treviño, known as “El Huevo”, was arrested, LMT reported.

“El Huevo” is the suspected leader of Cartel del Noreste. He is the nephew of Los Zetas founder Miguel Angel Treviño.

So, a cartel leader was caught and locked up so three drug cartels started battling it out in the streets, likely in an attempt to turn what could have been a disaster into an advantage.

The US Consulate was concerned enough to tell its employees and Americans in the area to shelter in place and attempt to avoid the city-turned-battlefield, saying on Twitter:

Due to reports of gunfire overnight near the U.S. Consulate and in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo, U.S. gov. employees have been advised to continue to shelter in place. U.S. citizens should avoid the areas or continue to shelter in place.

Due to reports of gunfire overnight near the U.S. Consulate and in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo, U.S. gov. employees have been advised to continue to shelter in place. U.S. citizens should avoid the areas or continue to shelter in place. For emergencies, call 5550802000.

Check out the footage below of the explosions of vehicles on the US-Mexico border. This doesn’t look like our southern border, it looks like war in the Middle East. Yet the politicians in D.C. are quiet as a church mouse.

WATCH:

The arrested leader now faces extradition and a slew of charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering. He’ll also face state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion, and criminal association.

Meanwhile there’s over 100,000 illegals nearing our southern border who want in to America. How many more millions of illegal criminals will the Biden regime let in instead of taking care of American citizens?

