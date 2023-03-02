WATCH: Hooters Waitress Telling Officer ‘I Can Take It All Off’ Hoping to Avoid Arrest Goes VIRAL

A viral video is making the rounds after a Hooters waitress tells an officer “I can take it all off” trying to avoid an arrest.

She was driving with a suspended license, along with four other suspensions according to the officers body cam video.

She was very respectful of the officers, but we didn’t expect her to take it to the level of “I can take it all off” in order to avoid the arrest and going to jail, but who are we to judge?

Check out the officers report and the video of the arrest below.

From the report of Officer Klein, with the Sarasota Police Department, lightly edited for clarity and brevity: “On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:53 a.m., I was on uniformed marked patrol within the City of North Port, Sarasota County, when I approached a red traffic light at the intersection of North Cranberry Blvd and North Toledo Blade Blvd, when I observed a black Hyundai sedan which had stopped over the painted stop bar and crosswalk, placing the vehicle almost completely in the intersection as it waited for the light to cycle.

I checked the vehicles license plate through NCIC/FCIC which revealed that the plates were expired as of 4/2/21, and that the registered owner, Naomi Furrer, had a suspended driver’s license. Once the light cycled, I initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, I immediately identified the driver as Naomi Furrer, the registered owner of the vehicle.

While speaking with Furrer, I observed her to have bloodshot watery eyes and slightly slurred speech. Furrer appeared to struggle with completely recalling her recent events and locations. I observed that Furrer was dressed for Halloween, and she stated that she was coming from a Halloween party. I observed Furrer to be wearing a yellow, non-descript wristband on her left wrist, consistent with wristbands issued at local bars. While further speaking with Furrer, I smelled the strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person.

I questioned Furrer about her license status, and she informed me that she knew her license was suspended and that she was trying to get it fixed. I instructed Furrer to exit her vehicle, and she complied. I observed Furrer to be unsteady on her feet as she was exiting her vehicle. While outside of her vehicle, I continued to smell the odor of alcohol emitting from Furrer;s breath and person. I asked Furrer if she would perform field sobriety exercises, and she agreed.

A further computer check revealed that Furrer had three active suspensions for failure to pay traffic citations, and one active suspension for violation of financial responsibility.

Due to the totality of the circumstances and Furrer’s performance on the field sobriety exercises, there is probable cause that Furrer violated F.S.S. 316.193(1)(a), Driving under the Influence, and F.S.S. 322.34(2)(a), Driving While License Suspended With Knowledge.

Furrer knowingly operated a vehicle on a roadway while her license was suspended and while under the influence of alcohol to the extent that her normal faculties were significantly impaired.

Furrer was placed under arrest and placed in the back of my patrol vehicle. A probable cause search of Furrer’s vehicle was performed in which two small open containers of Fireball Whiskey and one empty White Claw Hard Seltzer can were located within the passenger compartment.

I transported Furrer to the Sarasota County Jail without incident, where I requested Furrer provide a breath sample; she refused. I advised Furrer of her implied consent warnings which she indicated she understood. Furrer still refused to provide a breath sample. Furrer was issued copies of her citations and was booked. Her vehicle was later removed by Talon Towing.

Furrer’s trial is ongoing.

Watch the ever so entertaining video below, its’ wild what our boys and girls in blue have to deal with on a regular basis.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



