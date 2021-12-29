WATCH: Home Alone 1990 vs. Home Alone 2021 Comparison

In a hilarious new segment, they show the difference between Home Alone 1990 and Home Alone 2021.

Macaulay Culkin recently reprised his role as Kevin McCallister to recreate scenes from Home Alone. We have created a shot by shot comparison between his original performance and his new one.

As you can tell, the older Kevin is using google for everything, and it even has a fun scene using a Roomba vacuum to chase away the bag guys Marv and Harry.

You can watch this amazing holiday sequence below.

WATCH:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...