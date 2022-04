As you know on Sundays we feature some of our favorite pastors from around America. Great friend of our founder Matt Couch, Pastor Brian Gibson is LIVE this Easter Sunday from his Amarillo, Texas ‘His Church’ campus.

You can watch the full service LIVE below. It’s Easter, He is Risen! Tune in and enjoy an amazing morning of worship on this holiest of days.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...