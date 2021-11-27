WATCH: Hillary Clinton Has Coughing Fit While on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Reminiscent of 2016

Hillary Clinton again took to the liberal media airwaves to push her narratives, and yet again had a standard coughing fit like she did all through 2016 in the presidential elections.

This week, Hillary went on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s show to discuss her usual talking points.

After the former Secretary of State had a massive coughing spell on MSNBC, host Rachel Maddow apologized for surprising her. It’s probably a good thing Rachel, you don’t want to upset Grandma Death.

WATCH:

🇺🇸🧐Hillary est-elle malade ? Elle vient d'avoir une quinte de toux à la fin de son interview sortie de nulle part / Is Hillary sick? She just broke out into a coughing fit at the end of her interview out of nowhere 👀 pic.twitter.com/9fBRA5g2WU — France Résistance (@FranceRsistanc1) November 24, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...