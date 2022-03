As we consider how bad American has gotten in 14 months under a Joe Biden presidency, it’s time to dig up one of the funniest and most hilarious videos we’ve ever seen here at The DC Patriot.

Whoever created this is a genius, its’ a ‘Weekend at Biden’s’ or if you’ve seen the movie “Weekend at Bernies” trailer with Joe Biden instead of Bernie. It’s hilarious!

We hope it makes your Friday and maybe even your weekend. Check it out below.

WATCH:

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...