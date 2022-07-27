WATCH: Hilarious Jill Biden Hecklers Scream ‘You Owe Us Gas Money’ as She Enters Ice Cream Shop

Last Wednesday, Jill Biden with Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, was walking toward an ice cream shop in New Haven when she was heckled about her husband being the worst president we’ve ever had.

Before she could enter the ice cream shop, she waved at the small crowd and answered the heckler saying “Thank-You.”

The heckler than yelled three times, “You owe us gas money.” Biden was then swarmed by Secret Service, one of who walked between the camera and the heckler as he yelled. You can see this in the video below:

"Your husband is the worst president we've ever had… you owe us gas money"😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HvUMHQjsaz — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 22, 2022

According to the Gateway Pundit, the First Lady was stopping off at Arethusa Dairy Shop when the exchange occurred. She was joined there by Lamont, Cardona, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, according to CT Insider.

Biden’s visit to New Haven was part of a three-state tour to promote learning programs funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Gateway Pundit also reported.

Biden visited the Albertus Magnus College and met with about two-dozen elementary school students, the New Haven Register reported.

In the Registers report they said one of the residents living opposite the college campus told them that if he could have spoken to the First Lady, he’d have told her that “There’s no more middle class,” according to reporter Mark Zarestsky. “There’s only rich and poor, and it’s real hard out here for families.

