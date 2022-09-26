News

WATCH! Hilarious ‘If You Give Martha’s Vineyard a Migrant’ Video Goes Viral

Patriot Staff September 26, 2022 1 Comment

Our friends over at Freedom Toons have done it again with this hilarious cartoon video of liberals and elites reacting to illegal immigrants at Martha’s Vineyard.

The hilarious video shows the hypocrisy of the leftist elites, like Bill Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and others. Share this far and wide patriots.

WATCH:

Get the New Make America Florida T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

I am currently raising an additional $33,000 or several months from home by doing very sincere and simple online sports activities from home. The month comes from this interest at home. ~”n10″~ I am currently interacting briefly during this interest and making a lot of money online using the usable useful resource of , using balancing within
the given stats system…. http://morework12.blogspot.com

0
Reply