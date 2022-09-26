WATCH! Hilarious ‘If You Give Martha’s Vineyard a Migrant’ Video Goes Viral

Our friends over at Freedom Toons have done it again with this hilarious cartoon video of liberals and elites reacting to illegal immigrants at Martha’s Vineyard.
The hilarious video shows the hypocrisy of the leftist elites, like Bill Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and others. Share this far and wide patriots.
WATCH:
