WATCH! Hilarious ‘If You Give Martha’s Vineyard a Migrant’ Video Goes Viral

Our friends over at Freedom Toons have done it again with this hilarious cartoon video of liberals and elites reacting to illegal immigrants at Martha’s Vineyard.

The hilarious video shows the hypocrisy of the leftist elites, like Bill Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and others. Share this far and wide patriots.

WATCH:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...