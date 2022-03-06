WATCH: Hilarious Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hammers French as Quick to Surrender

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is going to make one hell of a President some day. He’s already taking shots at the French!

Shortly after he told University of South Florida college students to take off their masks, and that they don’t work, he’s at it again!

DeSantis made a hilarious joke at France’s expense when talking about the bravery of the Ukrainian forces, saying France would probably just surrender.

The joke came when he was discussing the odds Ukrainians were facing and the massive firepower of the Russian Army.

“A lot of other places around the world, they just fold when there’s any type of adversity. I mean can you imagine if [Putin] went into France?

Would [the French] do anything to put up a fight? Probably not. So those folks [the Ukrainians] are stepping up, but there’s a lot of problems between now and then, and I think, unfortunately, it’s going to end up very, very ugly over the next few weeks and months.”

WATCH:

We love this guy!

