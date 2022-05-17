WATCH: Hannity Attacks Kathy Barnette for Marching in D.C. on January 6 to Help Dr. Oz

The RINO’s are going to RINO, and Sean Hannity appears to be one of them. Hannity took to his nationally televised program to attack Conservative Republican Candidate for United States Senate Kathy Barnette on his show on the eve of Tuesday’s primary.

Kathy Barnette has a very compelling story, she’s a 10+ year military veteran. She was born to her mother when her mother was raped and only 12-years-old. She’s the epitome of the American dream, and she’s done nothing wrong, but yet those in the conservative elite circles continue to attack her. The person they support is a lifelong Democrat in Dr. Oz.

President Trump has been on the attack against Barnette in support of his friend, the wealthy Dr. Oz. Hannity has now joined Trump in attacking Barnette, when in reality we’re all on the same side.

The majority of conservatives on social media do not trust, nor do they want Dr. Oz, but yet once again here we are being pushed by the party telling the people what to do, not the other way around.

You can see Hannity’s hit piece on Barnette from last night below.

WATCH:

Fox News is not your friend. pic.twitter.com/CUDebQ53BV — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) May 17, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...