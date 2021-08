The Columbian prophet Gustavo Paez is back at His Church in Amarillo, Texas this morning for his third service in 3 days, with a fourth planned for tonight at 7 p.m.

Gustavo is one of the most renowned prophets in the world, miracles from God above are hard to believe from this anointed man of God.

Watch this mornings service below. It’s unbelievable how anointed this man is from God. Miracles and prophecies he’s been serving God for 40 years now.

