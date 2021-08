Another amazing night of worship with one of the most anointed profits in decades as Columbian prophet Gustavo Paez is at His Church in Amarillo, Texas for the 2nd of three nights.

You have to witness this for yourself. An anointed man who gives all the glory and credit to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

WATCH BELOW:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...