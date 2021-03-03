WATCH: Glenn Beck “This is Fascism! This is Fascism! You Don’t Destroy Books! What is Wrong with us America?”

Glenn Beck unleashed some amazing truth bombs this week while discussing the left and media’s now anger and ban of Dr. Seuss books.

“This is fascism! This is Fascism! You don’t destroy books! What is wrong with us America?” as Glenn Beck reacts to the Dr. Seuss news exactly as you’d expect: “It is the end of freedom in America.”

He’s right, banning books to read is exactly what Hitler did. It’s exactly what people that want to erase history and dominate a society do, and it’s scary as hell.

The left is angry at Glenn Beck for calling the banning of books Fascism…



Because it is…. the Bible is next with these monsters.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 3, 2021

“Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it’s the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America”

The left has now cancelled Rice brands, Syrup brands, Dr. Seuss books, Mr. Potato Head, etc. etc. etc… When will it end?

WATCH! Glenn Beck’s brilliant Rant Below!

"Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it's the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America" pic.twitter.com/VokzfOj8b6 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 3, 2021

