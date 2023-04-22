News

WATCH! Glenn Beck Gives the Most POWERFUL Speech of his Career – Everyone Who Loves America Should Watch it (VIDEO)

- by Patriot Staff - Leave a Comment

Glenn Beck is a patriot, he’s a fighter, and he’s been blowing the whistle and spreading the truth for over two decades.

Beck puts God first in his life, he leads by example and with conviction.

This is as powerful as we’ve ever seen him speak, and we wanted to show it to you.

Our boss, Matt Couch summed it up. We conquer!

This is the most Powerful speech Glenn Beck has ever given… If you don’t feel this, we are NOT the same.. You are NOT a real American…

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

‘We’re Twerking for the Lord!’ Megachurch Which Boasts DISGRACED Pastor Carl Lentz SLAMMED for Hosting ‘Demonic’ and ‘Blasphemous’ Easter Service that Featured Female Jesus on Cross

Who Is The Dumbest Man In America? Biden? Buttigieg? Tennessee Rep Justin Jones? This Race Is Getting Tight | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch

Canadian Lawmakers Strut Around Room Wearing Pink Heels to Raise Awareness for Violence Against Women [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments