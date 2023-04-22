WATCH! Glenn Beck Gives the Most POWERFUL Speech of his Career – Everyone Who Loves America Should Watch it (VIDEO)

Glenn Beck is a patriot, he’s a fighter, and he’s been blowing the whistle and spreading the truth for over two decades.
Beck puts God first in his life, he leads by example and with conviction.
This is as powerful as we’ve ever seen him speak, and we wanted to show it to you.
Our boss, Matt Couch summed it up. We conquer!
This is the most Powerful speech Glenn Beck has ever given… If you don’t feel this, we are NOT the same.. You are NOT a real American…
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App