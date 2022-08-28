WATCH: Girl Uses Her Martial Arts Skills to Eliminate a Much Larger Opponent and Bully

It’s always interesting when people disrespect well trained people and underestimate them because of their lack of size. Lack of size however doesn’t mean lack of skill..

Sadly, bigger opponents generally prey on their smaller due to their physical prowess. But always remember that it’s not the size of the dog in the fight… it’s the fight in the dog that can be the determining factor!

We don’t know who started what, or who said what, but it’s apparent at the .07 second mark of the video the much smaller girl is telling the larger girl to stop trying to fight her. However the bigger gal doesn’t listen, and well this goes south pretty quickly.

Check it out below!

WATCH:

#MuayThai Specialist uses her skills to Eliminate a Bully 3x her size pic.twitter.com/4RdTsed44m — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) September 8, 2021

