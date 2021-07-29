WATCH: Geraldo Refuses to Answer the Question from Bongino on Hannity, Blames Trump for Jan 6 AGAIN

Geraldo and Dan Bongino are at it again, this time on another episode of Hannity on Fox News.

We don’t know how many times these two have went at it, but it’s at an alarming rate. This exchange was rather peaceful, but Geraldo again refused to answer the questions about the President’s words on January 6.

The President said to go “Peacefully and Patriotically” to protest at the Capitol. Geraldo is now going so far as to claim that Donald J. Trump knew what was going to happen, even though he said to be peaceful and patriotic.

Watch the exchange below, as Geraldo deflects over and over again.

Are you tired of the discussion about January 6 where 99.999999% of those in D.C. were peaceful?

