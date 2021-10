The biggest Democrat on Fox News, Chris Wallace is at it again, this time giving praise to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The Fox News Channel Star gushed and praised Psaki, calling her “one of the best press secretaries ever.” Wait, what?

You can’t make up how biased Wallace truly is, watch the video below. It speaks volumes.

WATCH:

Chris Wallace: "Jen Psaki is one of the best press secretaries ever"



TURN OFF FOX NEWS. pic.twitter.com/QJIqSvGYfY — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 22, 2021

Is there anyone more biased in the media than Wallace?

