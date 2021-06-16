WATCH: Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker Releases Tapes of Bosses; Sounds Alarms on ‘Corruption’ and ‘Censorship’ (VIDEO)

Corruption in the media, say it isn’t so? Another Project Veritas Whistleblower Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker is blowing the whistle on her old bosses with Fox.

Ivory Hecker Says Fox Station Censored Bitcoin, Hydroxychloroquine Stories.

“It is unspoken, but if you accidentally step outside the narrative, if you don’t sense what that narrative is, and go with it, there will be great consequences for you,” Hecker tells O’Keefe. “My newsroom kind of groups everyone into racial groups.”

In the following Veritas Bombshell, Hecker releases recordings of her old bosses.

Lee Meier, an assistant news director at KRIV, is heard saying: “It’s not just about the viewers; it’s about what our CEO reads; it’s about what our GM reads.”

“I have passed on Bitcoin stories … Bitcoin for poor African American audience at 5, it’s probably not going to play. That’s a choice I’m making. An editorial choice,” Meier says in the video.

“That seems like sort of a racially charged statement to make,” says O’Keefe. “I want out of this narrative news-telling,” Hecker responds. “I want out of this corruption … I’m so horrified at what the news business has stooped to.”

In one story, Hecker says she was sent to a hospital to find out how they’re treating COVID-19 and Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of critical care at United Memorial Medical Center confirms his use of hydroxychloroquine.

“We have used it. I mean, we know it’s a drug that has been politicized up to the wazoo. We’ve used it. We use it with good success,” he tells Hecker.

“You need to cease and desist posting about hydroxychloroquine,” KRIV vice president and news director Susan Schiller tells Hecker in the video. “In my opinion, you failed as a reporter.”

Schiller points to a New England Journal of Medicine study that disparages hydroxychloroquine, and Hecker counters that she read it, and that it caused her to deem the remarks by doctors who use it as more newsworthy, not less.

A Project Veritas reporter is also seen confronting Fox 26 photographer David Lanier, asking him, “How come you guys, like, are the all-vaccine, all-the-time channel?”

“We hire producers, which are the ones that write the show, that are right out of college,” says Lanier. “They just regurgitate what they are fed.”

What are your thoughts America? Yet more media lies have been exposed yet again.. Thanks to our friends at Newsweek for contributing to this article and Project Veritas.

