WATCH: Former Navy SEAL & Vets 4 Child Rescue Founder Craig Sawyer on The Matt Couch Show

Former US Navy SEAL, Vets 4 Child Rescue Founder, and Tactical Insider CEO Craig ‘Sawman’ Sawyer sat down with Matt Couch on The Matt Couch Show to discuss the latest in the political landscape, as well as to discuss his new documentary on Child trafficking, Contraland.
Craig and Matt are old friends, and the conversations just flow when these two get together. They discuss everything from Why is the Super Bowl one of the most trafficked events for children, to talking to Churches and Pastors to show his new documentary Contraland to their congregations to educate the masses on this horrific epidemic in the world.
You can watch the full show below.
WATCH:
You can watch The Matt Couch Show Mon-Fri on Rumble, GETTR, Patriot TV, Twitch, DLive, Foxhole, CloutHub, YouTube, and more at 11 AM EST. Subscribe to The Matt Couch Show Rumble HERE
