WATCH! Florida Sheriff’s Stern Message on Looters ‘You Shoot Him So He Looks Like Grated Cheese’

Matt Couch October 9, 2022 1 Comment

A Florida Sheriff is standing up for his residents and constituents with a powerful statement about looters trying to prey on them.

Sheriff Grady Judd doesn’t mince words, just like his fellow Sheriff Marceno, both have issued harsh statements to would be looters and thieves in their Hurricane hit counties.

SHERIFF GRADY JUDD: Well, I can tell you that I was down there with my colleague, Sheriff Marceno, this weekend. And it’s total devastation, and people have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right for their property to be safe even when part of their home may be torn away. And these looters, that’s unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.

I would highly suggest that if a looter breaks into your home, comes into your home while you’re there to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him, you shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese. Because you know what? That’s one looter that won’t break into anyone else’s home and take advantage of them when they’re the most vulnerable and the most weak.

WATCH:

