WATCH: Florida Man Carjacks Vehicle, However He Didn’t Expect to See This Come Next

How many of you have done some stupid things in your life? I bet we can all raise our hand and say we’ve done a few idiotic things, right? Well, hopefully you don’t fall into the category of this fella.

The key though when you do stupid things is to make sure you don’t hurt yourself or others. And it’s always a good idea to not break the law.

Another great suggestion is not carjacking a car and trying to out run a police dog when they finally catch up to you on foot. But let’s realize something, the police dog is going to have a blast at your expense.

Recently a Florida man decided to try his luck in a footrace with a hungry police dog. Needless to say, McGruff took a bite out of crime. Literally. Let’s chew on the details with the Daily Mail:

The incident occurred on July 31 in Ocala at around 4:30 p.m., when Matthew Gebert, 29, was trying to flee the scene of a stolen vehicle on foot.

Cops had located the stolen vehicle earlier and tried to conduct a traffic stop when Gebert tried to make his getaway, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida K-9 clamps down on backside of suspected car thief https://t.co/sfoeOA7BD3 via @MailOnline — Rob Mattox (@RobMattox2) August 17, 2022

Let’s be clear here, Mathew’s first mistake was jacking the car. The second mistake was running. How often does running work out? I’d go on to the third mistake, but based on Usain Bolt’s rap sheet here, I don’t have enough space in the article to keep going.

Ok, maybe Mathew is fleet afoot enough to outrun a police officer, we don’t know his forty-yard dash time. Probably isn’t as fast a Jax though.

In a pursuit caught on bodycam video footage, K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts and his partner Jax were able to take Gebert down.

Jax ended up taking a bite out of Gebert’s backside as he and Batts were able to get the suspect under control.

So Jax is sitting in the car all day, riding around in the AC, and all he wants to do is run and chase squirrels. And perps. I suspect the perps are easier to catch, and more fun.

German Shepards can hit top speeds of around 30 miles an hour, much faster I suspect than our boy Mathew here. Their bite also exceeds 230 PSI. That’s 230 pounds per square inch kids, not fun, especially on the butt. Just ask Mathew. Or watch the video. That’s as close as I want to get.

What that means is you do not screw around with police dogs. They will make you regret every single bad life choice you’ve made up to this point.

The 29-year-old also was driving the stolen car with a suspended license and active felony probation.

He’s also being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence, driving without a valid license, and violation of probation.

But that poses the questions, do you want to see the video of this chase?

Batts can be heard yelling: ‘Show me your hands! The sooner you show me your hands, the sooner I take the dog off. Let me see your right hand!’

Gebert can only beg for mercy from the police dog: ‘Get him off, please!’ he audibly begs Batts.

Batts responds: ‘Don’t fight. Soon as I get you in handcuffs, soon as the dog goes off, okay? Hold on buddy, hold on.’

Gebert was eventually freed from Jax’s bite and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Watch the insane video below.

Thanks to our friends at ChadPrather.com and The Daily Mail for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...