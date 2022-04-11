WATCH! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Receives ROARING ROCKSTAR Ovation at UFC 273 PPV

Americas most popular governor proved it on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida as Ron DeSantis received a standing and roaring ovation walking to his seats at the UFC 273 PPV.
The ovation can be heard loud and clear as the Florida Governor makes his way through the crowd high fiving and fist bumping people along the way. It’s a sight to see!
WATCH:
Will DeSantis run in 2024? There are many in the conservative movement who believe he’s a better choice to win in 2024 than President Trump. Do you agree with that?