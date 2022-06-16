WATCH: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Hilarious Response to Elon Musk Pushing Him for President in 2024

Ron DeSantis has become America’s Governor for good reason, and it’s with witty responses to adversity like what you witnessed today.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Founder Elon Musk, the world’s richest man is pushing Ron DeSantis to run for President in 2024, commenting that he believes DeSantis is his pick, and has the best chance to win.

DeSantis after being asked the question had an amazing and hilarious response.

“So what I would say I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is I welcome support from African Americans, what can I say?”

WATCH:

Elon Musk is rumored to be supporting Ron Desantis for president in 2024. Asked about it, Desantis says he’s focused on 2022, but always appreciates the support of African-Americans. This is gold. pic.twitter.com/gr0b6fHVCT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 15, 2022

Are we possibly headed for a Trump vs DeSantis showdown in 2024?

