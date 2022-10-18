WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden Gets COLD Reception at Eagles Game

Well it looks like the City of Brotherly Love didn’t have a lot of love for Joe Biden’s wife and First Lady Jill Biden this past Sunday, in fact, it was down right chilly.
Loud boos rang out during the Eagles-Cowboys game, and it wasn’t for the rival Dallas Cowboys. It was for Jill Biden.
Just the News reported:
The first lady appeared as an “honorary captain” at midfield for the game’s opening coin toss. As boos rained down on her, she gamely soldiered on through a rendition of the team’s fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”
As the boos drowned out the first lady’s efforts to rally the crowd, rhythmic chants of “F*** Joe Biden” — the unexpurgated NSFW version, not the family-friendly “Let’s Go, Brandon” adaptation — swelled up through the din.
The first lady was at the game to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Cancer patients and survivors joined her on the field.
“It’s a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families,” Biden posted in a tweet. “Thank you @NFL for raising awareness through Crucial Catch. We all have a role to play in ending cancer as we know it. #CancerMoonshot.”
Watch the disastrous appearance and the echoes of Boo’s below.
Here’s another one for the leftist idiots that are trying to say this didn’t happen and cover it up..
The First Lady also lead the eagles in a rendition of Fly Eagles Fly, as the mainstream media refuses to admit she was booed before she did the #FlyEaglesFly part, in fact they’re even fact checking you to tell you it didn’t happen now.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
I am presently raising another $33,000 in months from home with the useful resource of exploitation remarkably honest and fluent on-line sports activities on foot from home. The month comes from this interest at home.~”zm150″~ i’m currently interacting shortly on the direction of this interest and developing several online coins
given the stats system… http://usaincome24.blogspot.com
My monthly income has already increased by at least $43K as a result of working from home on quite straightforward online tasks. In fact, I’ve made property gains of $35K over the last month that aren’t typically inheritable. Join our project (sbs-502) immediately to start increasing your online profits by understanding the provided potential plan.
…
Website———>———>———>———>>>>> https://googlebuzzjoin.pages.dev