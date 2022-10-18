WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden Gets COLD Reception at Eagles Game

Well it looks like the City of Brotherly Love didn’t have a lot of love for Joe Biden’s wife and First Lady Jill Biden this past Sunday, in fact, it was down right chilly.

Loud boos rang out during the Eagles-Cowboys game, and it wasn’t for the rival Dallas Cowboys. It was for Jill Biden.

Just the News reported:

The first lady appeared as an “honorary captain” at midfield for the game’s opening coin toss. As boos rained down on her, she gamely soldiered on through a rendition of the team’s fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

As the boos drowned out the first lady’s efforts to rally the crowd, rhythmic chants of “F*** Joe Biden” — the unexpurgated NSFW version, not the family-friendly “Let’s Go, Brandon” adaptation — swelled up through the din.

The first lady was at the game to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Cancer patients and survivors joined her on the field.

“It’s a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families,” Biden posted in a tweet. “Thank you @NFL for raising awareness through Crucial Catch. We all have a role to play in ending cancer as we know it. #CancerMoonshot.”

Watch the disastrous appearance and the echoes of Boo’s below.

Here’s another one for the leftist idiots that are trying to say this didn’t happen and cover it up..

NEW VIDEO: Dr Jill Biden getting booed by Eagles fans at the Linc last night. #JillBiden #Eagles #booed pic.twitter.com/C8HwXizgNY — Breaking Video News (@BreakingVideoHQ) October 17, 2022

Booed hard af pic.twitter.com/0icZnwvkRF — Tori Lahren (@Tori_Philly4) October 17, 2022

The First Lady also lead the eagles in a rendition of Fly Eagles Fly, as the mainstream media refuses to admit she was booed before she did the #FlyEaglesFly part, in fact they’re even fact checking you to tell you it didn’t happen now.

