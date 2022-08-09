News

WATCH! Fighter Pilot and Boom Operator Talk Chick-fil-A Sauces While Refueling F-22 Raptor, That’s as American as it Gets!

Howard Roark August 9, 2022 No Comments

What you are about to witness is the most American thing you’ll see this week. A recorded conversation between an F-22 Raptor pilot and the Stratotanker boom operator who are discussing.. Wait for it.. Chick-fil-A sauces! That’s about as Conservative and American as you can get baby!

Listening to these two guys talking about their favorite Chick-fil-A sauces and how they even stocked up for multiple deployments should bring a smile to your face. Unless your a Democrat, but if you’re an American, you’ll love it!

Check it out below!

WATCH:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments