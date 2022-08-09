WATCH! Fighter Pilot and Boom Operator Talk Chick-fil-A Sauces While Refueling F-22 Raptor, That’s as American as it Gets!

What you are about to witness is the most American thing you’ll see this week. A recorded conversation between an F-22 Raptor pilot and the Stratotanker boom operator who are discussing.. Wait for it.. Chick-fil-A sauces! That’s about as Conservative and American as you can get baby!

Listening to these two guys talking about their favorite Chick-fil-A sauces and how they even stocked up for multiple deployments should bring a smile to your face. Unless your a Democrat, but if you’re an American, you’ll love it!

Check it out below!

WATCH:

What do they talk about up there?



Chick-Fil-A, space, pizza, riddles…apparently, everything!



For everything F-22 Raptor, click here ➡ ➡: https://t.co/iWbBLxLRoj pic.twitter.com/Rnerwu7NR0 — Military Machine (@mil_machine) July 31, 2019

