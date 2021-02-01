WATCH: Facebook Insider LEAKS Zuckerberg & FB Execs Admit Facebook Has “Too Much Power”

A new Facebook whistleblower has came forward to Project Veritas with alarming video showing that the company has far too much power for its own good.

Facebook wants to “work … with [Biden] on some of their top priorities”



“Biden already issued a number of exec orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about”

This is alarming considering Facebook did nothing but work to censor President Trump and his administration, but now they are openly admitting to want to work with the Biden administration.

WATCH the Full Video’s below from Project Veritas.

FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Zuck/FB Execs Admit FB has "too much power"



HOURS OF VIDEO!



“Biden already issued a number of exec orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about”#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/KNd0BU7biP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

Here’s the FULL VIDEO:

SEE THE FULL LENGTH TAPES: https://t.co/T8PXZmX1ft — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

So now you’ve seen the video America, and you now know what we’ve been telling you or years. This isn’t free speech, this is “approved speech..”

