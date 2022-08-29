WATCH: Explosive ‘My Son Hunter’ Movie Trailer by Director Robert Davi (Yes, This is Really Happening) Let’s GOOOOO (VIDEO)

We haven’t been this excited for a movie in decades, but it totally exposes the Biden family, and is well done with an all star cast! My Son Hunter is a real movie, and it’s really happening. Brought to you by director and infamous actor Robert Davi, and with some familiar names, this is set to explode and trigger the left like never before.

Starring Laurence Fox as Hunter Biden, John James as President Joe Biden, Gina Carano as a Secret Service Agent, Emma Gojkovic as Grade Anderson aka Kitty, this is going to be explosive folks.

Finally someone had the balls to make a movie that exposes the entire Biden family from start to finish.

Watch this explosive trailer below, and pre-order today at MySonHunter.com

WATCH:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...