WATCH: EXCLUSIVE Video Shows Elizabeth Warren and Staff Getting Off Private Plane After Attacking Elon Musk Over ‘Freeloading’

That’s right, the woman that paid $5,000 on $12 million earned is attacking the guy who is paying $15 billion in taxes this year. That’s what Senator Elizabeth Warren had the gull to do yesterday, and it didn’t end well for her.

The wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, who doesn’t pull punches unloaded on Pocahontas, and rightfully so.

New video has emerged showing Warren getting off a private plane, along with her staff. She then tries to hide when she realizes she’s being filmed walking into the airport.

WATCH:

This is the person talking about Elon Musk paying his fair share of taxes as she and her Entourage deplane from their private jet while sticking up for the little guy…



Elon’s paying $15 billion in taxes, Lizzy paid $5k on her $12 million.. pic.twitter.com/UCvxSGXFpD — The DC Patriot (@americafirstmg) December 15, 2021

This is the person talking about Elon Musk paying his fair share of taxes as she and her Entourage deplane from their private jet while sticking up for the little guy… Elon’s paying $15 billion in taxes, Lizzy paid $5k on her $12 million..

This story was broken by The DC Patriot, and Elon Musk poured it on with some amazing commentary below.

What a hypocrite! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2021

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2021

What are your thoughts America? Tired of these Washington elites with “rules for thee, but not for me” yet?

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...