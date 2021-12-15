News

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE Video Shows Elizabeth Warren and Staff Getting Off Private Plane After Attacking Elon Musk Over ‘Freeloading’

Matt Couch December 15, 2021 3 Comments

That’s right, the woman that paid $5,000 on $12 million earned is attacking the guy who is paying $15 billion in taxes this year. That’s what Senator Elizabeth Warren had the gull to do yesterday, and it didn’t end well for her.

The wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, who doesn’t pull punches unloaded on Pocahontas, and rightfully so.

New video has emerged showing Warren getting off a private plane, along with her staff. She then tries to hide when she realizes she’s being filmed walking into the airport.

WATCH:

This is the person talking about Elon Musk paying his fair share of taxes as she and her Entourage deplane from their private jet while sticking up for the little guy… Elon’s paying $15 billion in taxes, Lizzy paid $5k on her $12 million..

This story was broken by The DC Patriot, and Elon Musk poured it on with some amazing commentary below.

What are your thoughts America? Tired of these Washington elites with “rules for thee, but not for me” yet?

Matt Couch

Donn
Donn
3 hours ago

Add a Gab.com share button.

Lilly Hall
Lilly Hall
3 hours ago

michael
michael
2 hours ago

PRICELESS, ABSOLUTELY PRICELESS–DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO. DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY ON FULL DISPLAY. Wonder how she traded those carbon offsets? Hope SNL will do a perfect skit of Elizabeth Warren deplaning then hiding behind her entourage. She looks practiced like she studied football tactics. Lets go Warren–you have handed the Republicans a victory in 2022. Congratulations, well-done.

