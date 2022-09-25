WATCH: Exclusive Video ‘Billy Graham, The Queen, and The United Kingdom’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

The relationship between the late Billy Graham and Queen Elizabeth II was something special, and his son Franklin Graham wants you to hear about it.

I wanted you to be among the first to hear about a new TV special we just completed about the unexpected friendship between my father, Billy Graham, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the faith it was founded on. It’s a moving story that I don’t want you to miss.

“Billy Graham, the Queen, and the United Kingdom” will begin airing on stations across the nation on Monday, Sept. 26—but you can watch it online now. The nearly 30-minute program documents my father’s early ministry in the U.K., the remarkable way this Southern farmer’s son met the young British monarch, and their unique friendship that spanned seven decades.

WATCH NOW:

I pray you’ll be inspired as you see what the King of kings accomplished through these two very different people—united by a common faith—to touch lives all across the globe.



Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” —John 11:25–26, ESV

