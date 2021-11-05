WATCH! EXCLUSIVE EERIE VIDEO Emerges from Proctor & Gamble Employees Warning Americans That Shortages Are Coming If Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Stopped

In an eerie video that was sent to The DC Patriot, employees of the massive company Proctor and Gamble have put together a video warning Americans that they will see massive shortages if P&G forces them to get the vaccine.

“We are Proctor and Gamble,” the eerie video says.

“You don’t know our names, you don’t know our faces, but there are thousands of us.”

It continues…

“And we work to produce the brand and products you use every single day.”

P&G is a massive conglomerate, with massive companies under their umbrella. The video then shows a list of massive companies like Crest, Pampers, Gillette, Tide, Tampa, Febreeze, and more.

As the video goes on, employees mention that P&G can stop the mandates at any time if they choose to do so based on their own company guidelines.

“Some of us have been working here 30 years, some of us have been here 30 months.”

The video is the first one we’ve seen of its kind where employees of a massive company are telling Americans that it’s up to them how this situation unfolds for Americans and those around the globe.

“It is why we can’t even show our faces in this video for fear of retribution.”

The employees in the video say this is not a choice it is coercion.

“You the consumer may not care about us being attacked. You may not even care if we’re terminated. But know this, you’ll start to care, when our termination begins to effect you personally.”

It continues…

“When shipping speeds slow to a crawl, and you can’t acquire basic necessities, remember you could have stopped it from happening. When the factories in which we work grind to a halt, you will be to blame.”

So what can you do America?

“Reach out to our company and tell them their overreach will not be tolerated. Or do nothing and watch how quickly you are affected. So do the right thing, speak out and make your voice heard to our leadership. Your future depends on it.”

You can watch the full video below.

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America? Comment Below!

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...