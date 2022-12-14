WATCH: Establishment GOP Whistleblower Reveals the National Plan to Take Out MAGA Before 2024 on Chad Caton’s ‘I’m Fired Up After Dark’ Show

The following is from I’m Fired Up Host on Brighteon TV and Freedom First Network’s Chad Caton is naming names during this episode of I’m Fired Up After Dark.

An Establishment GOP whistleblower drops the truth on the levels of evil they will go to in order to keep MAGA Republicans out of party leadership. You will not believe how far up this goes in the government. This is the national plan to take out MAGA before 2024!

In case you missed it?? The entire show of implication of the SC LT Govenor, former Director of Trump SC, Former FBI Special Agent, founder of Red Hats for Trump, The South Carolina GOP Chairman, 2 state legislators, and prominent Attorney! All colluded to destroy Me and the MAGA ran County GOP.

The establishment Gop is hunting MAGA here is the proof. Watch the video below.

WATCH:

