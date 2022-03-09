WATCH: Eric Matheny Explains Just How Corrupt Ukraine Actually is on The Matt Couch Show

On the latest edition of The Matt Couch Show, Attorney and host of Bob and Eric Save America Eric Matheny sits down with our own Matt Couch to discuss the latest happenings in the Ukraine vs Russia saga.

The two discuss why Putin might be doing this, how corrupt is Ukraine, what it means for every day Americans struggling to make ends meet, among other issues.

It’s a great show as two close friends discuss things most won’t dare even mention, check out the show below.

You can watch The Matt Couch Show Mon-Fri on Rumble, GETTR, Patriot TV, Twitch, DLive, Foxhole, CloutHub, YouTube, and more at 11 AM EST.

You can support The Matt Couch Show by shopping at our apparel company FaithNFreedoms.com

