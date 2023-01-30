WATCH: Emotional Moment as South Carolina Restaurant Worker Asks President Trump if She Can Pray For Him [VIDEO INSIDE]

An emotional moment when a a South Carolina restaurant worker asks President Trump if she can pray for him.

President Trump stopped into a restaurant in South Carolina after a speaking engagement to get some food, and a wonderful woman asked if she could pray for him, it’s an emotional video that you can see below.

The former president is officially back on the campaign trail for 2024 as he embarks for a third consecutive bid for the White House.

Trump made appearances in both New Hampshire and South Carolina, both are crucially important primary states – during the last week of January.

Trump asks the woman at the counter if she would recommend the food the restaurant serves, and she says “Oh yes sir” and then asks if she can pray for him. To which Trump says “No, not at all, yes, go ahead.”

The woman takes president Trumps hand and closes her eyes, bows her head and begins to pray for the success of his upcoming presidential campaign.

Margo Martin, Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, posted the video with the caption: “This is the real @realDonaldTrump the media won’t show you!”

The video has already been viewed millions of times.

You can watch the emotional video below:

WATCH:

Amazing video as this woman prays over President Trump while he stops to grab some food! pic.twitter.com/kwCRkfCD1r — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 29, 2023

In South Carolina, Trump spoke to a crowd about focusing on the future during this campaign – signaling that he will avoid harping on what he has repeatedly called the stolen election of 2020.

“This campaign will be about the future. This campaign will be about issues. Joe Biden has put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction and we will ensure that he does not receive four more years,” said Trump at a Columbia, SC statehouse event.

