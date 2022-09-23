WATCH: Embarrassing Biden Loses His Way While Exiting the Stage in New York (VIDEO)

Fact checkers be damned, and yes they are trying to now fact check videos you can actually watch, President Joe Biden was once again lost on stage trying to figure out where to go and what to do after speaking at the Global Fund Conference in New York Wednesday.

The event was aimed at fighting AIDS, HIV, and other diseases. After Biden concluded his speech, he stepped away from the podium and was confused as to where to do, shrugging and tossing his hands up in the air, before turning around after hearing his name mentioned like a dog lost in the yard.

The dolts over at Newsweek are now trying to tell you that you don’t know what you saw, Biden wasn’t lost at all, he’s perfectly fine. Here’s what the mental midgets at Newsweek said.

The latest in a string of misleadingly edited or decontextualized videos went viral on Twitter, Reddit and Telegram, among other platforms, drawing mockery and sarcastic comments.

A clip of this moment was posted by the Twitter page RNC Research, which is dedicated to “exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden,” according to its bio.

The video has been viewed more than 6.4 million times and was captioned: “Where ya going, Big Guy?”

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

As you can see from the video for yourself, Newsweek is lying, and it’s completely accurate that this fool was as lost as a toddler in a topless bar. Absolutely ridiculous that these people are trying to lie and fact check videos you can see with your own two eyes.

