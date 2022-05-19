WATCH: Elon Musk Vows to Vote Republican in Future Elections as Radical Left Continues it’s Assault on Him

Billionaire and the worlds richest man Elon Musk has apparently had enough of the Democratic Party.

Musk on Wednesday vowed to vote Republican for the first time as the radical left continues to spiral back into a world of insanity.

Speaking virtually Monday at a Miami tech conference about his commitment to free speech and his acquisition of Twitter, Musk said,

“You know, the reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far-left bias, and I would classify myself as a moderate, neither a Republican nor Democrat.”

Musk added, “In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically, overwhelmingly. Like, I’m not sure — I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now, this election I will.”

NEW: Elon Musk says he’ll vote for Republicans this year because “the Democratic Party is overly controlled by the unions and…class-action lawyers.”



Musk is a notorious union-buster & was hit with a class-action lawsuit from 1k Black workers who alleged rampant racism at Tesla. pic.twitter.com/2SEUBTgDXm — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 18, 2022

Elaborating on his comments from Monday, Musk tweeted Wednesday, “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.” However, he explained, “They have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

.@ElonMusk says he will be voting Republican for the first time in his life the next time he votes.



Elon is not alone. It’s nearly impossible to stand by and vote for today’s radical Democrat Party.



Welcome, Elon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 18, 2022

