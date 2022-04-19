WATCH: Dr. Richard Bartlett on ‘The Matt Couch Show’ discussing No More Masks on Planes, Covid-19, Lockdowns, and Doing What’s Right in Medicine

The one and only Dr. Richard Bartlett joined The Matt Couch Show on Tuesday for an amazing conversation with our boss Matt Couch. Dr. Bartlett has 28 years of experience in medicine and service patients in Texas as a general practitioner and an ER doctor.

Dr. Bartlett is widely recognized as the first physician in April 2020 to discover and develop a protocol for both early and late stages of Covid-19 with inhaled Budesonide. His protocol was later validated by two randomized control trials by Oxford University as 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations.

The conversation talks about things that happened during the pandemic, including these pictures below from Odessa, Texas where patients were covered like fruit in the grocery aisle. One of them was a minor.

Dr. Bartlett also talked about a dream that he had where God gave him the vision that Budesonide would help to stop Covid-19, and it did. Bartlett has published multiple papers, and has over 50 studies to back up that Budesonide works in stopping Covid-19.

“Thank God I made it to the other side,” Bartlett said. “COVID didn’t make it on the other side.”

He warned those who have COVID to not try and “sleep it off.” Instead, in the battle against the “inflammatory disease,” it is best to push one’s self and keep moving.” He told the radio station that at its worst it felt like he got run over. He also said he had trouble walking to the end of the block and that he is used to running on treadmills.

Bartlett used his medical episode to again promote early treatment of COVID-19, specifically using an inhaled form of budesonide, which is often used to treat asthma.

“You use a nebulizer machine. It’s an asthma medicine. It’s a respiratory anti-inflammatory for COVID, which is a respiratory inflammatory disease and it works. 100% of my patients are alive,” Bartlett said.

Dr. Bartlett has a strong message that every day is a gift from God, and that we must not take that for granted. You won’t want to miss this informative and educational show.

You can watch the full show below:

Dr. Richard Bartlett has more than 28 years of experience in medicine serving his patients in Texas as both a general practitioner and in emergency care settings.

Dr. Bartlett serves as Medical Director of Permian Basin CPR, training the general public as well as healthcare providers in life support skills and protocols.

His excellence in general medicine in underserved areas came to the attention of Governor Rick Perry who appointed Dr. Bartlett to the newly formed Texas Health Disparities Taskforce. The Taskforce members served as subject-matter experts and as an advisory body, providing recommendations to the Governor to increase the quality of care for all Texans. Originally a two-year appointment, Dr. Bartlett was asked to remain on the Taskforce for seven years and received a Meritorious Service Award from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Bartlett serves as an Executive Board Member of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency and as Medical Missions Director Of World Missions Alliance.

Dr. Bartlett’s peers in West Texas elected him to serve as the Ector County Medical Society President for four consecutive terms.

In addition, Dr. Bartlett was the medical expert for 20 years for the CBS affiliate in the Permian Basin. Currently, Dr. Bartlett is the KCRS 550 AM & KWEL 1070AM medical expert, a weekly West Texas radio program providing Covid-19 updates.

