WATCH: Dr. Fauci Says People Should Tell Their Unvaccinated Family Members Not to Come Over for Christmas

Well the guy who’s been more wrong than a weather man in his career, Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again. Spreading more fear porn across the country just a few days before Christmas.

The lovely Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an MSNBC interview that people should ask their unvaccinated family members not to visit for Christmas. Yes, the moron said that.

“If someone in your family isn’t vaccinated should you ask them not to show up?” Alicia Menendez asked.

“Yes,” Fauci said. “I would do that.”

Which makes perfect sense considering the vaccinated are the ones getting sick, and they can spread the virus, and still catch it. Even though Big Tech tyrants like Twitter and Facebook are banning those that spread the truth about the jabs.

Fauci said that he believes there is “a serious enough situation right now that if there’s an unvaccinated person I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over.'”

People pushed back against Fauci’s comments on social media.

“No. This is not how families work,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted.

“Communists have always specialized in dividing and turning family members against each other,” Rachel Campos-Duffy tweeted.

“This is insane!” another person tweeted.

During a different interview, Jonathan Karl of ABC News asked Fauci whether he feels a responsibility to continue working until the situation is under control.

“Absolutely John, there’s no doubt about it,” Fauci said. “There’s no way I’m gonna walk away from this until we get this under control.”

“You know we’re in a war John. It’s kind of like we’re halfway through World War II and you decide, well I think I’ve had enough of this, I’m walking away. You can’t do that, you gotta finish it. And we’re gonna finish this and get back to normal,” Fauci said.

Well I can tell you that my family will be doing what free Americans do, we’ll be celebrating Christmas with our loved ones. Enough of this tyrannical bullshit.

