[…] WATCH: Dr. Fauci Admits Wearing Masks Indoors After Receiving “The Jab” Was Just For Looks Only […]

Dr. Fauci has been a nemesis of President Trump, Senator Rand Paul, and basically any common sense thinking American with the courage to speak out. He’s been wrong more times about the coronavirus than your local weatherman has about rain, sleet, or snow. But here he is caught in yet another egregious lie.

Despite telling the people that they needed to continue wearing a mask while fully vaccinated, Fauci is now admitting that he only said that so it didn’t “look” like he was giving mixed signals.

In other words, it was all political theater.

“Before the CDC made the recommendation change, I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” Fauci told host George Stephanopoulos.

“Two months ago, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took Dr. Anthony Fauci to task for continuing to insist Americans wear a mask even if they have been fully vaccinated. At the time, Fauci disagreed with Paul’s assertion that continuing to wear a mask once someone has been infected with the coronavirus or fully vaccinated was simply political “theater.” Fauci’s comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly updated its mask policy for vaccinated people following a particularly bad media week for the Biden administration. As The Daily Wire’s Mairead McArdle reported, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended her agency in a tough interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, who pointed out the policy change occurred within 24 hours of the CDC telling people to continue to wear masks indoors even when vaccinated. “On Wednesday night, you were still arguing, still making the case that people who are fully vaccinated needed to wear masks indoors,” Wallace said to Walensky. “And then Thursday, less than 24 hours later, you said, no, it changed, now you don’t need masks if you’re fully vaccinated either indoors or outdoors. Would you agree that this abrupt shift was not handled as well as it might have been?””

