WATCH: Don Trump Jr. Responds to Joe Biden’s Speech

Donald Trump Jr. has responded to Joe Biden’s demonic and angry riddle speech from Thursday night on his Rumble channel.
“Just so we understand, just look at the imagery. It wasn’t just divisive last night, look at the imagery.”
Watch Don Jr’s full response below.
WATCH:
