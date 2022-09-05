News

WATCH: Don Trump Jr. Responds to Joe Biden’s Speech

Matt Couch September 4, 2022 No Comments

Donald Trump Jr. has responded to Joe Biden’s demonic and angry riddle speech from Thursday night on his Rumble channel.

“Just so we understand, just look at the imagery. It wasn’t just divisive last night, look at the imagery.”

Watch Don Jr’s full response below.

WATCH:

Click Here to Get the New Liberty or Death Don’t Tread on Me Shirt from FaithNFreedoms

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments